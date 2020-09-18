Public dealing in full swing at Mohali bank despite manager tests +ve

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh says it is against the Disaster Management Act. “We will get it verified and action will be taken accordingly against the authorities concerned,” he adds. (Representational photo )

The manager of Bank of Baroda branch in Mohali’s Phase 9 had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 15, but the authorities have neither closed the branch nor sanitised it.

Even on Thursday, the branch was fully opened and public dealing was going on in full swing.

The staff members have now lodged a complaint with the Bank of Baroda regional officer.

“We got to know that our manager has been tested positive for Covid-19 and he was present at the branch on September 11 and interacted with few staff members. Two employees were also with him when he went for an inspection, so they need to be tested and other staff members and customers need to be protected in such cases. However, no action has been taken by the regional office and branch operated with full staff on Thursday also,” their complaint read.

As per the Union health ministry’s directions, the entire office building needs not to be closed if one or two cases of Covid-19 are reported there and work can resume after it is disinfected as per the protocol. The guidelines state that any staffer reportedly suffering from flu like illness should not attend office and seek medical advice from local health authorities. Such persons, if diagnosed as a suspect or confirmed case of Covid-19, should immediately inform office authorities.

As per the norms of Disaster Management Act, samples of all employees should be taken, limited staff should be called to the office and the premises should be completely sanitised, which, in this case, were not followed.

When contacted, the branch manager said, “I tested positive on September 15, but standard operating procedures are yet to be followed by the regional office.”

Mohali civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said, “It is against the Disaster Management Act. We will get it verified and action will be taken accordingly against the authorities concerned.

Zonal head of Bank of Baroda, Mohan Lal, said, “I am not aware of the issue, but will definitely look into it.”