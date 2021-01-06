Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Public holiday on Jan 10 for local bodies polls

Public holiday on Jan 10 for local bodies polls

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a public holiday on January 10 on account of general election of municipal council/nagar panchayats in the areas of those urban...

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 21:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a public holiday on January 10 on account of general election of municipal council/nagar panchayats in the areas of those urban local bodies where elections are scheduled to be held.

A spokesperson of the state government said that on January 10, all government offices, boards, corporations, educational institutions and industrial establishments in Himachal and shops will remain closed on the said date.

“It will be a paid holiday for the daily-wage employees,” the official added.

A special casual leave may be given to employees working in different places in state but have a right to vote in the ULB by producing a certificate from the presiding officer concerned stating that the employee has actually cast his/her vote.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Macron’s top advisor to meet NSA Doval as France turns the screws on Pak
by Shishir Gupta
Second Covid-19 vaccine dry run scheduled on Friday
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
PM Modi dials Chancellor Merkel, promises to use vaccine capabilities to help other nations
by HT Correspondent
Talks with farmers an opportunity to explain benefits of farm laws: Goyal
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Trump urges Pence to show ‘courage’ as Congress set to certify Biden’s win
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
India says UN peacekeeping ops should be backed with proper mandate and resources
by HT Correspondent
Jai Ram interacts with students on 56th birthday, urges them to keep vigil against pandemic
by HT Correspondent
Man’s comical dance moves while playing the keyboard is a hit among netizens. Watch
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.