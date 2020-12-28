Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Publicise expenses incurred in event to mark completion of 3-year tenure: HPCC to HP govt

Publicise expenses incurred in event to mark completion of 3-year tenure: HPCC to HP govt

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government of misusing and wasting the state’s funds, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh...

Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 22:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led state government of misusing and wasting the state’s funds, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Kuldeep Singh Rathore on Monday raised questions over the funds spent on programme organised to mark the completion of three-year tenure and asked the chief minister to publicise the details of its entire expenditure and issue white papers regarding the same.

While addressing the media in Shimla, Rathore said that the state government has spent crores of rupees in organising such celebration programmes and he is answerable to the people of the state

Rathore lashed out at the BJP leaders, stating that they are always at the forefront when it comes to lying.

He said that Union minister Rajnath Singh had said that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Narendra Modi share an emotional connection with the people of the state, which is completely false.



“Narendra Modi-led central government has zero contribution to the development of Himachal. Playing with the emotions has been the nature of BJP and Modi and now people have also started to acknowledge this,” he added.

Rathore said that wherever Modi goes, he tries to adapt to the same color, and plays with the emotions, sentiments of the people.

Rathore termed Chief Minister Jairam Thakur’s three-year slogan of good governance, trust, and development as completely hollow, calling it misrule, distrust and destruction, and said that soon they will be thrown out of power.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s first indigenous pneumonia vaccine by SII launched
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Srivatsan K C
‘Exercise caution’: MHA tells states in wake of new Covid-19 strain
by HT Correspondent
India, UK to finalise early harvest trade deals by 2021
by Rajeev Jayaswal
Centre calls farmers for meeting over farm laws on December 30 in Delhi
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

MC elections: More polling at rural booths in Ambala
by Bhavey Nagpal
Ludhiana’s booming economy descends into gloom
by Aneesha Sareen Kumar
Nitish became Bihar CM on NDA’s request: Sushil Modi
by Vijay Swaroop
Chandigarh’s weekly Covid-19 positivity rate remains a constant
by HT Correspondent
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.