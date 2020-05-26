Pune airport sees 23 flights

Sections
Pune: On the second consecutive day, on Tuesday, 1,758 passengers travelled from the Pune airport to various destination across the country. 12 flights arrived and 11 flights departed from the airport...

Updated: May 26, 2020 21:58 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: On the second consecutive day, on Tuesday, 1,758 passengers travelled from the Pune airport to various destination across the country. 12 flights arrived and 11 flights departed from the airport on Tuesday till 7.30 pm. A total of 23 flight operations were handed from the airport on Tuesday, according to the airport authorities.

According to the information given by the Pune airport director Kuldeep Singh, 11 flights carried 1,200 passengers. And from the 12 flights which arrived at the Pune airport, 558 passengers landed in Pune from different parts of the country.

