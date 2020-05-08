Pune Cantonment reimposes complete lockdown for next two days

PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board ( PCB) has reimposed complete lockdown for two days, on May 9 and 10 to curtail the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection in the Cantonment area.

The area has witnessed a spike in the number of cases after which the Amit Kumar, chief executive officer (CEO) issued an order declaring that the entire Cantonment area will be a containment zone.

So far, 56 positive cases and one death have been reported from the area. While six persons have recovered, all others have been quarantined and are undergoing treatment.

Kumar said the step has been taken to curb the outbreak. “The board has taken several steps to curb the spread of the disease and the health department is working hard to provide medical relief to the residents. We appeal to the people to stay indoors and observe social distancing, “ he said.

Areas comprising Bhimpura, Modikhana, Dastur Meher road, Ghorpadi, Fatimanagar and Solapur Bazaar area have been reporting a rising number of Covid-19 positive patients.

Vinod Mathurawala, elected member, said, “The board administration and elected members are visiting the localities to provide relief and succour to the area residents. Spraying of disinfectant is also underway and ration kits are being widely distributed so that residents stay indoors and maintain social distancing.”

“The health department workers and hospital staff are also playing a very important role in providing relief to the Cantonment residents ,” he said.

According to the board administration, only medical shops will be allowed to operate while all other business establishments have been asked to shut down. The district collector has designated PCB chief executive officer as an incident commander to tackle the emerging crisis like situation.

Senior military officers led by Brigadier Kushal Singh took stock of the situation and visited the affected areas and extended full support of the army authorities to the cantonment authorities in resolving the crisis.