Pune city reports 1,772 fresh Covid-19 positive case, 35 deaths

PUNE The state health department on Thursday reported 1,772 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 35 deaths in Pune city taking the progressive count to 94,897 and death toll to 2,453...

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 23:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE The state health department on Thursday reported 1,772 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 35 deaths in Pune city taking the progressive count to 94,897 and death toll to 2,453 .

Meanwhile, as per the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department data, the city reported 1,773 Covid-19 positive cases and 38 deaths. Also, 19 more deaths were reported from city hospitals of patients residing outside PMC limits.

Currently, the city has a total of 14,995 active cases of which 818 are in critical condition and 496 are on the ventilator.

PMC, on Thursday, collected 6,092 samples total through RT-PCR and rapid antigen test.



The Pune Municipal Corporation has also undertaken a door-to-door survey and screening of co-morbid people and checking for the virus symptoms.

Saurabh Rao, Pune divisional commissioner, said, “PMC and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are conducting the screening of the co-morbid patients in their respective areas. It is helping in the early detection of positive virus cases.”

“More than 5,000 co-morbid patients have been tested and among them 1,000 tested positive. If the virus is detected early in co-morbid patients, they can avail treatment on time,” he said.

