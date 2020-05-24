Pune city reports 6 deaths, 179 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday

Sections
Updated: May 24, 2020 22:14 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

PUNE The city, on Sunday, reported six more deaths related to Covid-19 (coronavirus), caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 254. In addition, 179 fresh Covid cases were reported within 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune district to 4,782.

One death was registered of a person from Solapur district admitted at the KEM Hospital, Pune and he suffered from pneumonia.

The number of patients in critical care rose from 170 on Saturday , to 176 on Sunday. As many as 77 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 2,550.

According to the information given by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) health department, of the six deaths reported on Sunday, the youngest deceased was a 21-year-old male from Gultekadi admitted to Sassoon Hospital on May 22. He suffered from respiratory failure and pneumonia along with Covid-19.



While other deceased patients were senior citizens, including a 63-year-old male from Bhavani peth admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital. Another 71-year-old female patient from Ganesh peth area admitted to KEM Hospital, both of them had acute renal failure and pneumonia due to which they died while undergoing treatment.

The other three patients were 56-year-old female from Salisbury Park admitted to Sahyadri Hospital, Karve road, 71-year-old male patient from Yerawada admitted to Aundh Civil Hospital and 60-year-old female patient from Yerawada admitted to YCM Hospital.

