Pune city reports three deaths, 304 fresh Covid-19 cases

PUNE The city reported three deaths on Wednesday and 304 fresh positive cases of Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid-19 (coronavirus) infection. The death count in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is now 406 and the progressive positive count is 8,509.

The number of those cured and discharged has gone up to 5,575, including 271 patients who were discharged on Wednesday. Of the 2,528 active cases in the city, 214 are in critical condition.

Two more deaths were also reported on Wednesday from outside city limits.

The deaths in the city include two reported from Sassoon General Hospital; that of a 62-year-old female residing at Janata Vasahat. The patient was admitted to the hospital on June 8 and declared dead on Wednesday. The patient also suffered from diabetes, hypertension and morbid obesity. The cause of death is said to be type I respiratory failure and secondary to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to Covid-19 positive pneumonitis.

Another death from the hospital includes that of a 69-year-old female, a resident of Yerawada. The patient was admitted to the hospital on May 22 and declared dead on Wednesday. The cause of death is reported to be multi-organ distress syndrome (MODS) with acute respiratory failure, myocarditis, hepatitis, hypertension, Ischemic Heart Disease (IHD), atrial fibrillation and cardiogenic shock.

The third death reported on Wednesday was from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital; a 50-year-old male, residing at Aundh gaon. The patient was admitted on June 8 and also suffered from retroviral disease and hypertension. The cause of death was subacute respiratory tract infection with Covid-19.

Two deaths reported of residents from outside Pune include that of a 61-year-old male reported dead from the Bharati Vidyapeth hospital. The patient was a resident of Haveli taluka and was admitted to the hospital on May 27 and declared dead on Wednesday. The patient also suffered from septic shock, MODS and Covid-19 positive pneumonia.

The second death is of a 64-year-old male residing at Jalgaon, reported from Poona Hospital. The patient was admitted on May 24 and declared dead on Wednesday. The cause of death is said to be an acute coronary syndrome, Covid-19 positive, diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, Ischemic heart disease (IHD) and bronchial asthma.