Pune crosses 40,000 positive Covid cases’ mark

Pune crossed another grim milestone, of 40,000 progressive positive cases, with 1,512 fresh positive Covid-19 cases reported on Tuesday, taking the progressive positive count to 40,715.

Also, 30 deaths were reported in the city which takes the Covid-19-related death toll to 1,035. In addition, seven deaths of residents from outside Pune Municipal Corpration (PMC) limits were reported in city hospitals.

Currently, there are 15,434 active cases in Pune undergoing treatment for Covid-19, of which 616 are in critical condition; 99 on ventilators, while the others are in ICUs or being treated with non-invasive ventilators.

Of the 40,715 positives reported in the city, 24,246 have been discharged after being declared as cured, of which 805 were discharged on Tuesday.

A total of 6,222 samples were collected within 24 hours taking the total sample count to 2.15 lakh.

These samples also include those tested with rapid antigen detection kits.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “We should not be concerned about the number of increasing cases now. The more people are detected at an early stage, only means that we are able to quarantine them effectively at an early stage. Also we are now focusing more on treatment of critical patients and improving on the case fatality rate, which is now lower than 3 per cent. We are preparing the infrastructure and other necessary things, considering community transmission.”

Shantanu Goel, additional municipal commissioner, who is in charge of erecting Covid care centres, said, “Cases are increasing rapidly. Most of the patients are asymptomatic. These patients need institutional quarantine facilities and so we are creating enough beds. The PMC is even acquiring more beds from private hospitals to increase our strength. As testing increases, we are getting early detection.”

Out of the 30 deaths reported, two were reported from the COEP’s covid care centre - an 80- and 90-year-old - both males from Bibwewadi. The cause of death is reported to be Covid-19 without any reported co-morbidities.

This is the third death reported from a Covid care centre in the city till date.

The remaining deaths include 10 from Sassoon General Hospital; three from the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital; two each from Rising Medicare hospital, Noble hospital and Ruby Hall Clinic.

One death each has been reported from Symbiosis hospital, Jehangir hospital, AICTS, Deoyani Multi-speciality hospital, Kashibai Navale hospital, Naidu hospital, KEM hospital, Vinod Memorial hospital and Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital.

Of the deaths of patients who are from outside the PMC limits, four were reported from Sassoon and one each from Noble hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar and Jehangir hospital.