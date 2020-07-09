Banned in Haveli: Dist admn to share pvt lab’s reports with ICMR, NIV

Sections
Updated: Jul 09, 2020 21:27 IST

By Nadeem Inamdar,

Pune District collector Naval Kishore Ram on Thursday said that results of Thyrocare diagnostic lab will be shared with Indian Council Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV) for further investigation.

Ram on Wednesday had issued an order banning the lab from conducting C0vid-19 diagnostic tests in Haveli taluka for discrepancies and delay in report.

Ram said, “We will share the results with ICMR and NIV and our future action will be based on their inputs.”

Chandrashekhar Mani, vice-president (operations), Thyrocare could not be reached for comments on Thursday. Phone calls and text messages also remained unanswered.



“We have not received any notice or intimation. We need to first understand what is the issue before we make a comment,” Mani had stated in his earlier response.

According to Ram, a family from Khanapur village on the outskirts of Pune city in Haveli tehsil underwent Covid-19 tests at a Thyrocare lab. “While reports of two family members were negative, the results of a child came out positive for the infection,” said Ram.

The collector has taken action against the lab under relevant sections of Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act and warned that any violation of the act will be dealt with under the relevant sections of the Epidemic Act, Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Disinterment Management Act.

