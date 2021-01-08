Pune dist reports 607 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

PUNE The district reported 607 new Covid-19 cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. No cases of the new variant were reported, said officials of the state health department.

Till Friday, a total of 11 samples have tested positive from Maharashtra for the new variant of the virus.

“All 11 people who had come back from the UK are asymptomatic. Two of these patients have been discharged, one each from Pune and Mumbai, after completing 14 days isolation and two consecutive samples tested negative by RT-PCR,” said officials.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 3,77,265 lakh Covid cases and out of this, 3,55,692 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 7,818 deaths and 13,718 are active cases.

As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 1,93,486 Covid cases and 4,434 deaths, while PCMC has reported 94,549 cases and 1,287 deaths. Pune rural has reported 89,230 total cases and 2,097 deaths.

As per the state health department, 2,890 patients were discharged on Friday in the state taking the total to 18,58,999. The recovery rate in the state is 94.75 per cent.

Across the state, 3,693 new cases were diagnosed and 73 Covid-19 deaths were reported on Friday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.55 per cent.

The state health department stated that out of 1,32,67,917 laboratory samples, 19,61,975 have tested positive which account for 14.79%.

At present, 2,40,585 people across Maharashtra are in home quarantine and 3,015 people are in institutional quarantine.