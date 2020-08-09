Pune dist tops in testing across state, but PMC’s figure dips

Sections
Updated: Aug 09, 2020 00:13 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PUNE Pune district till Friday had tested 4.83 lakhs swabs as of August 6, which is highest as compared to other districts in Maharashtra, according to data of state health department. However, the civic body since past one week is testing samples within the range of 5,000-5,500 swabs which was earlier close to 7,000 in mid-July.

It also has led to drop in positive cases reported in the city, according to civic officials.

The district has been testing more swabs per day. With increase in number of labs conducting tests and usage of rapid antigen detection kits, the city’s testing capacity has risen drastically. However, in the past few days, the civic body has reduced its testing from between the range of 6,500-7,000 in July last week to 5,000-5,500 in August second week. On Saturday, the civic body tested 5,051 samples, according to civic officials.

Pune district tops in the cumulative tests done till date in the state with over 4.83 lakh tests done till date as of August 6, followed by Mumbai city which consists of two districts, Mumbai island district has done 4.68 lakh tests while suburbs has done 69,000 tests, Thane has conducted about 3.17 lakh tests while Aurangabad district has 1.05 lakh tests.



Rubal Agarwal, additional commissioner heading the PMC health department, said, “We are sticking to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) protocols and testing only those required. We had conducted random testing of traders, other essential services and stopped when we found that the positivity rate is only 2 per cent. Despite all this, we are testing the highest number of samples in the country.”

The city’s positivity rate stands at 20.48 per cent as of August 6. While in the week (July 17 and July 23) to 45,007 which went down by 9,303 tests in the week (July 31 and August 6).

The city has also seen a growth in the number of private and government labs testing Covid-19 samples. In April, Pune had seven labs approved by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which now stands at 21 labs, including both private and government for RT-PCR.

In addition, the civic body has also started rapid antigen detection testing which has further improved its testing capacity.

