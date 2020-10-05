Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Pune district crosses 6,000 death toll mark

Pune district crosses 6,000 death toll mark

PUNE On Monday, Pune district crossed the 6,000 mark for deaths reported due to Covid-19. The district, as per the state health department, reported 1,215 fresh cases in 24...

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:34 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE On Monday, Pune district crossed the 6,000 mark for deaths reported due to Covid-19.

The district, as per the state health department, reported 1,215 fresh cases in 24 hours, which takes the final Covid-19 case count to 3.04 lakh cases. Of these, 2.39 lakh have recovered and the death toll stands at 6,003. The number of active cases stands at 59,000.

As per the state health department, Pune rural reported 399 new cases taking its final count to 65,753. Six deaths reported on Monday in Pune rural put the death toll at 1,288.

Pune city reported 395 fresh cases taking its total count to 1,60,456 as of Monday. Twenty-one Covid-related deaths puts the death toll at 3,632.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 421 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking its final count to 78,144. Three Covid-related deaths on Monday put the death toll at 1,082.

The state health department reported that 12,982 patients were discharged taking the final count to 11,62,585. The recovery rate in the state is 80%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.64%. Currently, across the state, 22,00,160 people are under home quarantine, with 26,749 in institutional quarantines.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Game of intimidation’: Congress after multiple CBI raids on DK Shivakumar
Oct 05, 2020 21:06 IST
Govt to give compensation cess worth Rs 20K cr to states tonight: Fin Min
Oct 05, 2020 21:53 IST
India tests missile-assisted system to target submarines at long ranges
Oct 05, 2020 21:42 IST
Is YSR Congress joining NDA? CM Jagan flies to Delhi to meet PM amid buzz
Oct 05, 2020 18:09 IST

latest news

Health department to test staff of Sheetla Mata temple during Navratri celebrations
Oct 05, 2020 23:33 IST
Plea in HC seeks nod to allow students use of hostels, PGs to appear for exams
Oct 05, 2020 23:32 IST
1,300 wild animals killed by electrocution in India over a decade: Report
Oct 05, 2020 23:32 IST
District administration plans to establish a new public library in DLF Phase-1
Oct 05, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.