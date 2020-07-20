Sections
Home / Cities / Pune district now ‘one unit’ for hospital bed availability with taskforce in place: collector

Pune district now ‘one unit’ for hospital bed availability with taskforce in place: collector

PUNE The district administration has appointed a special task-force to handle “bed management” in the city’s hospitals with the added impetus of and bringing down...

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 21:16 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE The district administration has appointed a special task-force to handle “bed management” in the city’s hospitals with the added impetus of and bringing down the case fatality rate.

Pune’s case fatality rate as of July 20 was at 2.6 per cent, as per data provided by the state health department.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram, addressing an online media briefing on the Covid-19 situation, said, “Panic had been created among citizens as some are not getting beds. We have decided to consider Pune district as a one whole unit. Right now, PMC area may have only one bed available, but neighbouring PCMC has 32 beds vacant. Some beds are available in the Cantonment hospitals. As all areas are connected to each other, it is has been decided to update the dashboard with Pune district as a whole unit. If citizens are not able to get a bed in one place, availability all over the district will now be there.”

Covid-only hospital plan



District collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “It has been decided that some private hospitals would be converted into exclusive Covid hospitals, and non-Covid patients would be relocated to non-Covid hospitals. The administration is working to shortlist which private hospitals would be for Covid treatment only.”



The district administration is also working to ensure medical facilities in rural areas so patients do not have to come to Pune as this will help ease the load on Pune’s health infrastructure.

Naval Kishore Ram said, “We have increased the number of beds in the ICUs and the number of beds with ventilator in Sassoon Hospital, Inlaks & Budhrani, and Dalvi hospital. At least 650 beds more beds will be added very soon across hospitals.”

Pawar prompt? Thackeray reviews Solapur situation

A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar and health minister Rajesh Tope visited Solapur on Sunday, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray conducted a review meeting with Solapur officials via video conferencing on Monday.

Divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar confirmed the meeting with Thackeray and said many suggestions were made to the local administration as regards the Covid-19 situation.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi badminton looks for a fresh start
Jul 20, 2020 21:36 IST
Bodies lie in Covid-19 ward in Patna’s NMCH, a hospital without mortuary
Jul 20, 2020 21:37 IST
Calcutta High Court rejects demand for CBI probe into BJP MLA’s death
Jul 20, 2020 21:33 IST
Nabha jailbreak accused Neeta Deol attempts suicide in prison, booked
Jul 20, 2020 21:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.