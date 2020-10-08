Pune district records 2,012 fresh Covid +ves, 61 deaths

PUNE: Pune district has recorded 2,012 fresh Covid cases and 61 deaths on Thursday, according to the data released by the state health department.

According to the state Covid figures, the infection and positivity rate in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) area is coming down, but the death count and positive cases in Pune rural areas have crossed the PCMC numbers.

Pune divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said, “The positivity ratio is coming down in Pune district, including PMC, PCMC and Pune rural. However, many cases are getting reported from rural areas, mainly 100 gram panchayat areas.”

Rao said, “Rise in Covid cases was reported in PCMC area post Ganesh festival, but the curve is flattening in the area now.”

Pune Municipal Corporation reported 808 new cases on Thursday and 27 deaths. Pune rural saw 678 positive cases and 25 deaths and PCMC 526 positive cases and 9 deaths.

Total active cases in Pune district was the highest in state at 57,164. Though Pune is leading in active cases, it is also leading in recovered patient count with 247,147 patients getting recovered from the virus infection, according to the state health department.