Pune district reports 1,304 positive cases, 19 deaths on Tuesday

Pune: The Pune district reported 1,304 positive cases and 19 deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday, as per the state health department. The progressive positive count is 318,035. Of these total cases, 271,022 have recovered, 6,279 declared dead and 407,33 are active cases.

PMC reported 490 fresh positives taking the total cases to 165,839 and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours till Tuesday evening which took the death toll to 3,749.

PCMC reported 227 fresh positives taking the total virus cases to 81,284 and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours till Tuesday evening which took the death toll to 1,137.

Pune rural reported 587 fresh positives taking the total cases to 70,912 and 3 deaths in last 24 hours till Tuesday evening which took the death toll to 1,393.

Pune district

COVID-19 cases: 318,035

Recovered patients: 271,022

Deaths: 6,279

Active cases: 40,733

Cases Deaths

daily progressive daily deaths

Pune 587 70,912 3 1,393

PMC 490 165,839 13 3,749

PCMC 227 8,128 3 1,137