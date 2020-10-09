Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Pune district reports 1,900 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths on Friday

Pune district reports 1,900 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths on Friday

Pune: Pune district reported 1,900 positive cases and 38 deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday as per the state health department. The data takes the total progressive positive count to...

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 21:33 IST

By Dheeraj Bengrut,

Pune: Pune district reported 1,900 positive cases and 38 deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday as per the state health department. The data takes the total progressive positive count to 312,346. Of these total cases, 251,978 have recovered, 6,172 declared dead and 54,195 are active cases.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 713 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 163,617 and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 3,702.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 444 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 80,084 and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 1,116.

Pune rural reported 743 fresh positives taking the total Covid cases to 68,645 and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 1,354.



Pune district

Covid-19 cases: 312,346

Recovered patients: 251,978

Deaths: 6172

Active cases: 54195

Cases and deaths /Daily progressive and daily deaths

Pune 743 68645 17 354

PMC 713 163617 13 3702

PCMC 444 80084 8 116

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Modi made crises’ India could’ve avoided: Cong’s 10 point attack at Centre
Oct 09, 2020 21:49 IST
Hathras crime scene to be recreated to find ‘missing links’; victim’s kin to be present
Oct 09, 2020 18:53 IST
Bihar assembly election: With Ram Vilas no more, test for Chirag to consolidate LJP
Oct 09, 2020 14:05 IST
RR vs DC live: Capitals keep a lid on Royals’ scoring rate in chase
Oct 09, 2020 22:06 IST

latest news

Apple prepares to launch 5G iPhones into unready US market
Oct 09, 2020 22:03 IST
Cellphones in hand, ‘Army for Trump’ readies poll watching operation
Oct 09, 2020 21:58 IST
IPL 2020 - DC Vs RR, 2nd innings: Live Updates: Score after 5 overs
Oct 09, 2020 21:55 IST
Brad Pitt sued for $100,000 by woman in probable catfishing case
Oct 09, 2020 21:53 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.