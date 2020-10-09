Pune district reports 1,900 fresh Covid cases, 38 deaths on Friday

Pune: Pune district reported 1,900 positive cases and 38 deaths due to Covid-19 on Friday as per the state health department. The data takes the total progressive positive count to 312,346. Of these total cases, 251,978 have recovered, 6,172 declared dead and 54,195 are active cases.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 713 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 163,617 and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 3,702.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 444 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 80,084 and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 1,116.

Pune rural reported 743 fresh positives taking the total Covid cases to 68,645 and 17 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 1,354.

Pune district

Covid-19 cases: 312,346

Recovered patients: 251,978

Deaths: 6172

Active cases: 54195

Cases and deaths /Daily progressive and daily deaths

Pune 743 68645 17 354

PMC 713 163617 13 3702

PCMC 444 80084 8 116