Pune district reports 2 deaths, 348 new Covid-19 cases

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 23:03 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PUNE Pune district, on Monday, reported two deaths due to Covid-19 infection in 24 hours, according to the state health department.

The district reported 348 new cases which took the total cases to 3.74 lakh of which 3.54 lakh have recovered, 7,809 have been reported dead and 12,270 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

The Pune city reported 157 new cases taking the total cases to 1,92,206, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 80 new cases taking the total to 93,979 and 111 new cases in Pune rural which took the total to 88,563.

Two deaths were reported one each from Pune city and Pune rural which took the death toll to 2,083 and 4,412 respectively. No deaths were reported from PCMC and the toll here stands at 1,277.



The department reported that 10,362 patients were discharged on Monday taking the final count of such cases to over 18.47 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 94.88%.

Also, 2,765 new cases in the state were reported taking the total to over 19.47 lakh.

In addition, 29 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 50,849. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.55%. Out of 1,30,04,876 laboratory samples, 19,47,011 have been tested positive (14,97%) for Covid-19 until January 4. Currently 2,41,728 people are in home quarantine and 3,078 people are in institutional quarantine.

