Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Pune district reports 4,664 fresh positive cases, 44 deaths due to Covid-19

Pune district reports 4,664 fresh positive cases, 44 deaths due to Covid-19

PUNE Pune district reported 4,664 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 44 deaths on Saturday, as per the data of state health department. This puts the progressive positive count to...

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 22:15 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PUNE Pune district reported 4,664 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 44 deaths on Saturday, as per the data of state health department. This puts the progressive positive count to 1,94,559 of which 1,32,411 have recovered, 4,377 were declared dead and 57,771 are active cases.

Pune city reported 2,366 new positive cases of people being infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus in a day, which is one of the highest reported so far as per the state health department.

PMC reported 2,366 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,10,565 and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 2,724.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 953 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 52,830 and seven deaths in the last 24 hours since Friday evening which took the death toll to 840.



Meanwhile, Pune rural reported 1,345 fresh positives taking the total virus cases to 31,164 and five deaths in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 813.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
Sep 05, 2020 18:18 IST
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
Sep 05, 2020 21:11 IST
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
Sep 05, 2020 22:14 IST
FIR registered against 12 in drug probe, Ragini Dwivedi’s bail plea on Monday
Sep 05, 2020 22:49 IST

latest news

JEE (Main) Day 5: Ludhiana aspirants find math tricky
Sep 05, 2020 22:49 IST
Job to kin of SC/ST killed in Bihar. What about OBCs, asks Tejashwi Yadav
Sep 05, 2020 22:52 IST
Ludhiana MC to blacklist contractors delaying projects: Mayor
Sep 05, 2020 22:48 IST
Delhi’s air quality drops to ‘moderate’ category on Saturday
Sep 05, 2020 22:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.