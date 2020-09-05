Pune district reports 4,664 fresh positive cases, 44 deaths due to Covid-19

PUNE Pune district reported 4,664 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 44 deaths on Saturday, as per the data of state health department. This puts the progressive positive count to 1,94,559 of which 1,32,411 have recovered, 4,377 were declared dead and 57,771 are active cases.

Pune city reported 2,366 new positive cases of people being infected with the Sars-Cov-2 virus in a day, which is one of the highest reported so far as per the state health department.

PMC reported 2,366 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 1,10,565 and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours till Friday evening which took the death toll to 2,724.

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 953 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 52,830 and seven deaths in the last 24 hours since Friday evening which took the death toll to 840.

Meanwhile, Pune rural reported 1,345 fresh positives taking the total virus cases to 31,164 and five deaths in the last 24 hours which took the death toll to 813.