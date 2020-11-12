Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Pune district reports 584 Covid positive cases, 15 deaths on Thursday

Pune district reports 584 Covid positive cases, 15 deaths on Thursday

Pune: Pune district has reported 584 fresh positive cases and 15 Covid-related deaths on Thursday, as per the state health department. This puts the progressive positive count at...

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 20:19 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: Pune district has reported 584 fresh positive cases and 15 Covid-related deaths on Thursday, as per the state health department.

This puts the progressive positive count at 3,40,607. Of these, 3,17,744 have recovered, 7,117 is the death toll and 15,713 are active cases.

Pune municipal corporation (PMC) reported 233 fresh positives on Thursday, taking the case total to 1,7,4884 with seven deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll now stands at 4,089.

Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation reported 158 fresh positives taking the total Covid-19 cases to 85,990 with two deaths in the last 24 hours putting the death toll at 1,191.

Pune rural reported 193 fresh positives taking its total Covid-19 cases to 79,733 with six deaths in last 24 hours putting the death toll at 1,837

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Our ideologies should not go against nation: PM Modi to JNU students
Nov 12, 2020 20:32 IST
Modi-Biden call will happen in ‘due course’: External affairs ministry
Nov 12, 2020 20:28 IST
Pak updates terror list, India says it omits key 26/11 Mumbai attackers
Nov 12, 2020 20:58 IST
Kunal Kamra to face contempt case. Attorney General says he crossed the line
Nov 12, 2020 18:48 IST

latest news

After HP govt shuts down schools, workers now demand closure of Anganwadi centres
Nov 12, 2020 21:40 IST
UK summons China envoy, declares Hong Kong treaty breach
Nov 12, 2020 21:39 IST
Newly-elected Leh councillors meet Union minister Jitendra Singh
Nov 12, 2020 21:39 IST
Asked if he will be chief minister, Nitish Kumar says ‘NDA to decide’
Nov 12, 2020 21:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.