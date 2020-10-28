Pune district reports 787 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths in 24 hours

Pune: Pune district on Saturday reported 787 fresh Covid cases and 7 deaths in the past 24 hours.

The district has reported 3.33 lakh Covid-19 cases till date, of which over 3 lakh have recovered, 6,639 declared dead and 24,033 are active cases.

Pune city reported 284 new cases taking the total count to 171,182 and 2 deaths taking the death toll to 3,892, while PCMC reported 190 new cases taking the final count to 84,054 and 3 deaths with 1,187 as death toll. Pune rural reported 313 new cases taking the final count to 76,356 and 2 deaths taking the death toll to 1,557, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 8,430 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 14.86 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 89.53%. Also, 6,738 new cases in the state were reported on Saturday taking the total to over 16.60 lakh.

In addition, 91 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 44,094. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.62%. Out of 8,768,879 laboratory samples, 1,660,766 have been tested positive (18.94%) for Covid until Wednesday. Currently 2,528,544 people are in home quarantine and 12,988 people are in institutional quarantine.