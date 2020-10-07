Sections
Pune district reports over 2,343 fresh Covid cases, 40 deaths

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 21:01 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune: Pune district reported 2,343 fresh Covid-19 cases and 40 deaths related to the infection, in 24 hours, as per data released by the state health department on Wednesday.

The district has reported 3.08 lakh Covid-19 cases till date, of which 2.44 lakh have recovered, and currently, 57,926 is the active case count.

The death toll in the district stands at 6,074.

Pune rural reported 851 new cases taking its total case count to 67,224. Fourteen deaths reported on Wednesday puts the rural death toll at 1,312, according to the state health department.



Pune city reported 966 new cases, taking its total to 1,62,096; 13 deaths reported on Wednesday, put the death toll at 3,662.

The Pimpri Chinchwad municipal corporation (PCMC) reported 526 new cases, taking its total count to 79,114; 13 deaths reported on Wednesday moved the death toll to 1,099.

The state health department reported that 16,715 patients were discharged on Wednesday, taking the final discharged count to 11,96,441.

The recovery rate in the state is 80.81%. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.64%. Currently, 22,48,741 persons are under home quarantine and 25,655 are in institutional quarantines.

