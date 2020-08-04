Pune divisional commissioner reduces paperwork of pvt hospitals for Covid cases

PUNE: Divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao has streamlined the admission procedure for Covid patients at private hospitals. The hospital management has to fill 4-5 forms against the previous practice of 17-18 forms.

Rao said, “At every review meeting, private hospitals raised the issue that time was lost in filling various forms. Even manpower was unnecessarily needed to fill 17-18 forms for Covid patients.”

The senior official said that the administration appointed a three-expert committee to address the issue. The panel found that private hospitals need to fill and submit the same information at various offices, including Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), district collector, municipal corporation and charity commissioner. The experts suggested that these agencies can also get the information from a single platform.”

Rao said, “Based on the panel’s recommendations, the form-filling exercise has been reduced to four and five.”

The commissioner said that private hospitals are voluntarily approaching the administration to convert their hospitals into Covid care centres.

Rao said, “A private hospital had to use its beds to quarantine 45 staff. When I suggested that the infected staff will be shifted to a civic-run quarantine facility, the hospital agreed to turn the hospital into a Covid care centre. Hence, we got 45 beds for critical patients.”