Pune DLSA urges lawyers, applicants to use e-filing system

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 20:11 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

PUNE: The District legal service authority (DLSA) has urged lawyers to avail the e-filing portal facility launched by the Supreme Court in May in the light of Covid-19 lockdown.

A letter sent to DLSA on June 23 reads, “In order to increase the response of advocates and litigants to the said facility, it is necessary to motivate them. You are therefore requested to motivate and request advocates in district and taluka courts for registering themselves on e-filing portal.”

The required help can be found on efiling.ecourts.gov.in/help.

An advocate or an applicant can register on the portal. For advocates, it is necessary for them to have their contact information — phone number and email address — to be registered with the court before registering with the application. Applicants in personal capacity can register using only their phone number and email address.



“Around 7,100 lawyers are registered with Pune bar association. We could access the e-filing system only 10-15 days ago. The system has not reached the entire fraternity yet,” said advocate Ghanshyam Darade, secretary of the Pune Bar Association

The court had started functioning in two shifts from the beginning of June. However, later, the timing was reduced to one shift and for emergency matters only till July 31.

“It will save time and avoid mishandling of documents. Most lawyers are not used to online process and are facing difficulties, but we will take adequate steps to ensure that all use the facility,” Darade said.

