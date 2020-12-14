Pune forecast to stay in rain cloud on Dec 15

PUNE On Monday, Pune city witnessed its forecast, unseasonal rainfall, with a maximum temperature of 23.6 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 17.7 degrees Celsius.

Five mm of rainfall was recorded at Shivajinagar and two mm at Lohegaon, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD forecast cloudy weather along with light showers in the city on December 15 as well.

“There are chances of shallow fog or mist at isolated places in and around the city/district. There may be less visibility in some areas,” said the IMD.

The lowest minimum temperature on Monday was reported at 15.7 degrees Celsius in Mahabaleshwar.

Pune air quality moderate

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) noted that the air quality in Pune is moderate as of December 14. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is expected to remain in the moderate category due to cloudy conditions and scattered rain.