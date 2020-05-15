Pune hospital conducts Maharashtra’s first organ donation during lockdown

PUNE On Friday, May 15, Pune’s Ruby Hall Clinic became the first hospital in Maharashtra to carry out an organ donation during the last two months of the lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With the lockdown, many hospitals had postponed or even cancelled surgeries. While recipients were unwilling to travel fearing transmission of the fatal infection, non-Covid patients were not admitted to hospitals and the number of donors had also gone down drastically.

Aarti Gokhale, transplant coordinator of the Zonal Transplant Coordination Committee (ZTCC), Pune, confirmed that the organ donation was completed on May 15 at the hospital and that it was the first one in two months in the entire state.

The hospital’s director (medical services), Dr Sanjay Pathare, said the liver was retrieved from a 49-year-old brain dead donor hailing from a village in Ahmednagar district.

The patient had suffered severe head injury in a road accident on May 11 “Despite critical care management the brain damage could not be reversed and he was declared brain dead on May 14. The son expressed his willingness to donate the organ and we explained to him the complete organ donation process and assured wholehearted cooperation. The organ donation was completed on May 15 and the body handed over to the relative,” Dr. Pathare said.

The organ wad retrieved at Ruby Hall and transferred to Sahyadri hospital’s Ahmednagar road branch, where a recipient was ready to receive the organ.

Dr Sunil Rao, group medical director, Ruby Hall, said, ‘The recipient is a 62-year-old female suffering from liver disease.”

Gokhale said since the lockdown, not a single organ transplant had been conducted in Maharashtra. Hospitals had cancelled surgeries. “While organ donation is an essential service it is not an emergency service. In normal conditions, on an average, about five-six organ donations take place a month in Maharashtra,” Gokhale said.

The National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) has guidelines to ensure that the transmission of the infection does not take place during the transplant process like checking the travel history, location of the recipient and also donor.