Pune max temp forecast to hit 40 deg C

May 24, 2020

By HTC,

Parts of Maharashtra have witnessed the heat wave forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), with temperatures in Nagpur at 46.7 degrees Celsius on Sunday, Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius, 3.6 degrees higher than the normal, average temperature for this time of the year.

According to the IMD the heat wave conditions are observed in parts of Maharashtra, apart from Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, due to a western disturbance and cyclonic circulation over the south east Arabian sea and its neighbourhoods.

The weather department has forecast mercury to soar to 40 degrees Celsius in Pune, with a clear sky on May 25.

However, by May 30, the city can expect thunder activity with lightning.



