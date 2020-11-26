Sections
Home / Cities / Pune min temp second lowest in state at 13.3 degrees Celsius

Pune: After a spell of rise in minimum temperature for 10 days, Pune on Thursday morning recorded 13.3 degrees Celsius. Gondia saw mercury fall to 13.2 degrees Celsius with Pune...

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 22:41 IST

By Jigar Hindocha,

Pune: After a spell of rise in minimum temperature for 10 days, Pune on Thursday morning recorded 13.3 degrees Celsius.

Gondia saw mercury fall to 13.2 degrees Celsius with Pune being the second lowest in the state at 13.3 degrees Celsius. Amravati recorded 13.3 degrees Celsius. The fall in temperature was noticed in cities that fall in central Maharashtra and Vidarbha region.

“With clear sky, temperature is falling and currently there is a northerly wind pattern, but it will soon change to easterly wind. So, for the next few days we can also see a little rise in minimum temperature. There will be a different wind pattern from November 29,” said Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather department, India Meteorological Department, Pune.

The maximum temperature in Pune for the day was 30.7 degrees Celsius. Slight chill in the air was noticed throughout the day, according to the weather department. Alibag recorded the state’s maximum temperature at 35 degrees Celsius.



Weather check

City: minimum temperature

Gondia: 13.2 degrees Celsius

Pune: 13.3 degrees Celsius

Amravati: 13.3 degrees Celsius

Washim: 13.8 degrees Celsius

Mahabaleshwar: 13.9 degrees Celsius

