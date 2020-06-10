Pune police inspector arrested for cheating, extortion

PUNE An inspector of Pune police has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the extortion and cheating of a 58-year-old person in Pune.

The inspector, whose identity is being withheld at this point in time, is currently posted with the special branch of Pune police.

He was booked along with four others for threatening a 58-year-old man and his family into signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that transferred the ownership of a house owned by the complainant to the sister of one of the accused.

The arrested officer also allegedly forged documents about the sale of the said flat to one of the accused men. The four others booked in the case are witnesses in the allegedly forged document.

The complainant has claimed that he was forced to sign a cheque worth multiple lakhs. Whether the cheque was encashed or not could not be confirmed immediately.

The series of incidents took place between 2017 and 2019. In the meantime, the officer has served in various posts and departments of the city police.

The exchange of money and extortion happened in the office of the economic offence wing (EOW) in Sangamwadi, according to the police.

A case under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged as genuine), 474 (having documents knowing it to be forged and intending to use it as genuine), 409 (criminal breach of trust by a public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Khadki police station. Assistant commissioner of police Sudhakar Yadav of Vishrambaug division of Pune police is investigating the case.