Pune Police issue additional restrictions from May 1 to 3 in areas under 10 police stations

PUNE The Pune police have on Thursday announced additional restrictions in areas under ten police stations between May 1 and 3 in light of the density of population and increasing Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases caused due to Sars-cov-2 virus.

Milk shops will operate from 6 am to 10 am in these areas. Besides milk shops home delivery of milk will also be allowed. Medical shops, hospitals and movement of patients in need of urgent medical attention will also be allowed, according to the order.

The ten police station include complete jurisdiction under Samarth police station, Khadak police station, Faraskhana police station, while specific areas under Swargate police station, Lashkar police station, Bundgarden police station, Sahakarnagar police station, Dattawadi police station, Yerawada police station and Khadki police station.

The order was issued by Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune police, on Thursday afternoon. According to the order sale of vegetable, fruits, grocery along with meat and eggs has been prohibited from May 1 till May 3 while milk distribution can continue only during morning hours.

The order is effective in the jurisdiction of 10 police stations mostly from central, eastern and north Pune, which has seen a maximum number of Covid-19 cases, said police.

According to the statement issued by Shisve, “The entire area of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been declared as a containment zone. Within the area in PMC, the spread of coronavirus was found to have happened on a larger scale. In these areas, in addition to multiple prohibition orders issued earlier, additional restrictions under Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure will be in place between 6 am, May 1 till midnight, May 3.”

”All other shops including grocery, vegetable and fruit, meat, and eggs have been ordered shut. However, the food distribution system established with the help of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will remain operative in the area,” says the order.

These orders are in addition to the assembly prohibition and vehicle movement prohibition orders already in place all over the country.

A total of 24 spots have been identified including complete jurisdictions of three police stations and particular spots in the jurisdiction of seven police stations.

The move has come in light of an increasing number of Covid-19 cases in these areas. For example, Patil Estate has reported over 131 cases, while Tadiwala road slum has reported over 100 cases.

In most of these areas, the police have identified micro-clusters which were marked if a particular by-lane/colony/area had over five positive cases.

Police order is effective in areas mentioned below

ZONE 1

Samarth police station: complete jurisdiction

Khadak police station:complete jurisdiction

Faraskhana police station: complete jurisdiction

ZONE 2

Swargate police station

-Gultekdi

-Maharshinagar

-Dais plot

-Indiranagar

-Khadda slum

Lashkar police station

-New Modikhana

-Poona College road

-Qureshi Masjid area,

-Bhimpura lane,

-Quarter Gate,

-Shivaji Market,

-Shitaladevi road,

Bundgarden police station

-Tadiwala road (private road)

Sahakarnagar police station

-Taljai

-Balajinagar

ZONE 3

Dattawadi police station

Parvati Darshan area

Yerawada police station

-Lakshminagar

-Gadital

-Chitra chowk area

Khadki police station

-Patil Estate

-Irani chawl/Patkar plot