Pune police lose fifth personnel to Covid; 1,171 are positive

PUNE: A 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Pune police, who was Covid-19 positive, died on Tuesday. Bhagwan Ramchandra Nikam had been undergoing treatment since September 12 when he tested positive. He was working at the special branch of Pune police and stayed with his family at Vishrantwadi police lines, according to the police. Nikam is the fifth personnel of Pune police to have died of coronavirus infection.

“He was also diabetic,” said Mitesh Ghatte, deputy commissioner of police, special branch and headquarters, Pune police.

The other Pune police staff who had died of Covid-19 are Vinod Potdar (51), Suresh Dalvi (56), Dilip Londhe (57) and Deepak Sawant (42).

“The government grants Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh from the Police Director General’s (DG) office along with the gratuity to the personnel who died of Covid infection. The first two cases have already received the money,” Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, Pune.

According to the police, as of September 22, 1,171 officials have tested positive, including 151 active, 1,015 recovered and five death cases. The strength of city police is around 9,000, including officers and staff.