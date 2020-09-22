Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Pune police lose fifth personnel to Covid; 1,171 are positive

Pune police lose fifth personnel to Covid; 1,171 are positive

PUNE: A 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Pune police, who was Covid-19 positive, died on Tuesday. Bhagwan Ramchandra Nikam had been undergoing treatment since September 12...

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 18:40 IST

By Shalaka Shinde,

PUNE: A 55-year-old assistant sub-inspector of Pune police, who was Covid-19 positive, died on Tuesday. Bhagwan Ramchandra Nikam had been undergoing treatment since September 12 when he tested positive. He was working at the special branch of Pune police and stayed with his family at Vishrantwadi police lines, according to the police. Nikam is the fifth personnel of Pune police to have died of coronavirus infection.

“He was also diabetic,” said Mitesh Ghatte, deputy commissioner of police, special branch and headquarters, Pune police.

The other Pune police staff who had died of Covid-19 are Vinod Potdar (51), Suresh Dalvi (56), Dilip Londhe (57) and Deepak Sawant (42).

“The government grants Rs 50 lakh and Rs 10 lakh from the Police Director General’s (DG) office along with the gratuity to the personnel who died of Covid infection. The first two cases have already received the money,” Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of police, Pune.

According to the police, as of September 22, 1,171 officials have tested positive, including 151 active, 1,015 recovered and five death cases. The strength of city police is around 9,000, including officers and staff.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajya Sabha holds crucial meeting as Oppn boycotts Parliament proceedings
Sep 22, 2020 18:13 IST
Forces recover arms, ammunition dropped by Pak drone in Jammu’s Akhnoor
Sep 22, 2020 18:48 IST
RR vs CSK Live: CSK opt to bowl, Rayudu injured, Jaiswal debuts for RR
Sep 22, 2020 19:17 IST
China doubled its air bases, air defences and heliports near LAC in three years: Report
Sep 22, 2020 16:10 IST

latest news

ED launches parallel probe into multi-crore GST evasion racket
Sep 22, 2020 19:19 IST
Marathi actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar passes away at 79 after contracting Covid on sets of TV serial
Sep 22, 2020 19:18 IST
Virtual presence and avatars for students at IIT Guwahati convocation due to Covid-19
Sep 22, 2020 19:16 IST
Stubble burning: 332 villages identified as red zones in Haryana
Sep 22, 2020 19:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.