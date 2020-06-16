Pune re-draws micro-containment zone map; 73 areas locked down

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday, declared its re-drawing of the micro-containment zones for the city, the aim being to open up areas that are for the moment free of Covid-19 infections.

A total of 73 micro-containment zones have been announced by municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad (see detailed list on P10).

Gaikwad said, “The PMC has decided to opt for micro- containment zones, which are limited to buildings or small areas where Covid-19 positive patients are found. Earlier, it was area-wise containment zones. As per previous order, there were 65 containment zones. Some are deleted and new areas have been added to the list.”

Specific areas that come under the red zones of Bhavani peth, Kasba Peth and Raviwar peth will be de-contained from June 17 and businesses and stores will be allowed to operate between 9am and 7pm.

While issuing the order, Gaikwad clarified that businesses like salons, beauty parlour and gymnasiums will not be allowed to re-open, irrespective of the location.

Gaikwad said that local police stations will take a call about entry and exit in the micro-containment zones. Police will remove all barricades from zones which are deleted from the containment list, Gaikwad added.