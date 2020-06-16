Sections
Home / Cities / Pune re-draws micro-containment zone map; 73 areas locked down

Pune re-draws micro-containment zone map; 73 areas locked down

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday, declared its re-drawing of the micro-containment zones for the city, the aim being to open up areas that are for the moment free...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 22:00 IST

By Abhay Khairnar,

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday, declared its re-drawing of the micro-containment zones for the city, the aim being to open up areas that are for the moment free of Covid-19 infections.

A total of 73 micro-containment zones have been announced by municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad (see detailed list on P10).

Gaikwad said, “The PMC has decided to opt for micro- containment zones, which are limited to buildings or small areas where Covid-19 positive patients are found. Earlier, it was area-wise containment zones. As per previous order, there were 65 containment zones. Some are deleted and new areas have been added to the list.”

Specific areas that come under the red zones of Bhavani peth, Kasba Peth and Raviwar peth will be de-contained from June 17 and businesses and stores will be allowed to operate between 9am and 7pm.



While issuing the order, Gaikwad clarified that businesses like salons, beauty parlour and gymnasiums will not be allowed to re-open, irrespective of the location.

Gaikwad said that local police stations will take a call about entry and exit in the micro-containment zones. Police will remove all barricades from zones which are deleted from the containment list, Gaikwad added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari asks officials to keep plan ready to avoid floods
Jun 16, 2020 22:47 IST
Karan Bilimoria elected president of UK business body
Jun 16, 2020 22:46 IST
Beijing shuts city schools again as coronavirus cases spread
Jun 16, 2020 22:44 IST
Man accused of choking, stabbing Tinder date pleads not guilty
Jun 16, 2020 22:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.