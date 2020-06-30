Sections
Pune receives 13 ventilators under PM Cares fund

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 13 ventilators from the PM Cares fund earlier this week at a time when fresh cases of Covid-19 are surging in the city.These...

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 23:42 IST

By Shrutika Ratnaparkhi,

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has received 13 ventilators from the PM Cares fund earlier this week at a time when fresh cases of Covid-19 are surging in the city.

These ventilators have now been placed at government-run Sassoon general hospital, which has begun using them. According to the PMC officials, there are more ventilators expected in the coming days.

PMC Commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, with the new addition, the city now has 313 ventilators at public hospitals.

“We now have an adequate number of ventilators. There are around 2 per cent of the overall patients who require ventilator support,” Gaikwad said.



According to PMC commissioner, the centre sent 300 ventilators to the state of Maharashtra through PM Cares fund of which 13 came to Pune.

PMC additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal in a tweet said, “Thanks to PMO India for sending 12 Ventilators through #PMCARES for PMC and later she added “one more ventilator received now, total 13. Thanks.”

