Pune records 122 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day count

Pune records 122 new Covid-19 cases, highest single day count

Nine patients, including a four-month-old infant, a nine-year-old girl and a 60-year-old senior citizen with comorbid condition including diabetes and hypertension, were discharged from Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) after undergoing treatment.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 05:09 IST

By Steffy Thevar, Hindustan Times Pune

The toddler residing at Gadiyal, Yerawada was admitted on April 13 in Sassoon with no reported comorbidity, and was discharged with Covid-19 negative status on Tuesday. (REUTERS)

Pune recorded its highest single day tally on Tuesday after 122 persons tested positive for Covid-19. The disease also claimed two lives.



“All the nine were discharged after completing the 14-day incubation period and testing negative twice after a gap of 24 hours,” said a release from Sassoon hospital.

The toddler residing at Gadiyal, Yerawada was admitted on April 13 in Sassoon with no reported comorbidity, and was discharged with Covid-19 negative status on Tuesday.



The nine-year-old girl from Bhawani peth admitted at Sassoon on April 10 also has no comorbidity, while the 60-year-old male residing at Ganjpeth who was brought to the hospital on April 4 had comorbidity hypertension and diabetes. The duo was discharged on Tuesday.

The other discharged residents include a 55-year-male from Shukravar peth admitted at Sassoon on April 11 having no comorbidity, a 40-year-old male from Mukundnagar admitted on April 10 having comorbidity nephrolithiasis, a 64-year-old male from Gultekdi admitted on April 4 having no comorbidity, a 55-year-old female from Parvati Darshan admitted on April 15 having diabetes and hypertension, a 65 -year-old male of Laxminagar who was admitted on April 12 having no comorbidity and a 56-year-old male from Ganeshnagar admitted on April 9 having hypertension, were also discharged on Tuesday.

According to the district administration, 122 positive cases in a day, taking the overall Pune’s tally to 1,339, highest so far. Rest of the Pune district recorded 21 cases with district tally reaching 1,491.

Among the deceased include a 70-year-old male residing at Bhawani peth admitted on April 27 and declared dead at KEM on Tuesday. The patient also suffered from acute chronic kidney disease, diabetes and hypertension. Another patient died was a 45-year-old male from Ramoshi wadi, who was hospitalised at Bharati hospital on April 16. The patient also suffered from acute respiratory distress syndrome with multi organ distress syndrome.

27 patients were discharged on Tuesday from various hospitals out of the total 203 discharged till date, out of which nine were discharged from Sassoon, three from Naidu and remaining from private hospitals.

Out of the 13,063 samples sent to various labs till date, 1,491 have tested positive which is about 11.41 per cent of the samples tested positive while on Tuesday, out of the 785 samples sent to various labs, 143 came positive which is about 18 per cent of the samples tested within 24 hours.

