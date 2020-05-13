Sections
Pune records seven covid deaths

Updated: May 13, 2020 21:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The city, on Wednesday, reported seven deaths related to Covid-19 (coronavirus), caused by the Sars-Cov-2 virus, taking the virus-related death toll in the city to 163.

In addition, 87 fresh Covid cases were reported within 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in Pune district to 2,824.

The number of patients in critical care rose from 107 on Tuesday, to 115 on Wednesday.

Also 168 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the discharged count at 1,377.



Within five days, the number of critical patients has gone up from 70, on May 9, to 115 on May 13.

Of the seven deaths reported on Wednesday, four are patients of Sassoon hospital.

These include, a 65-year-old female Yerwada resident, admitted on May 10 and declared dead on May 12 at 8.30pm. The patient also suffered from type 2 diabetes with infective diarrhoea and lactic acidosis.

The second death was of a 42-year-old male from Tadiwala road, admitted on May 6, and declared dead on May 12.

The third fatality is a 70-year-old female from Ramtekdi, admitted on May 12, who died on the same day. The fourth is a 48-year-old male from Hadapsar who was admitted on May 2, and expired on May 13.

Two deaths were reported from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital - a 54-year-old male from Ganj peth, reported dead on May 12, who also suffered from diabetes and hypertension; and a 69-year-old female from Yerwada, who was admitted on May 9 and declared dead on May 13, also a known case of hypothyroidism.

The seventh reported death is that of a 57-year-old female from Gultekdi, reported from Sahyadri hospital (Hadapsar). The person was admitted on May 3 and declared dead on May 12. The cause of death is reported to be decompensated chronic liver disease.

