Pune reports 10 deaths and 242 Covid-19 positive cases on Friday

PUNE The city on Friday reported ten deaths and 242 fresh cases of Covid-19 positive infection, taking the count of progressive positive cases to 6,093 and death count in the city to 301, and two deaths from rural Pune. Out of the 2,340 active cases in the city, 166 are in critical condition. The count of those cured and discharged went up to 3,450, out of which 186 were discharged on Friday. Also, 1,179 samples were taken for Covid-19 testing on Friday, taking the count of total samples tested yet in the city to over 47,000.

The ten deaths include five reported from Sassoon General Hospital which include a 56-year-old male residing at Pandavnagar who was also suffering from hypertension. Another 56-year-old male from Ganjpeth who was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis and morbid obesity, and 87- year-old male from Ramoshiwadi, Gokhalenagar who was suffering from hepatitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and another 68-year-old female residing at Yerawada who was also suffering from hepatitis and pancreatitis. The fifth death reported from the hospital was of a 60-year-old female residing at Shirur and was suffering from diabetes and ischemic heart disease (IHD).

The other deaths include a 72-year-old male from Dahanukar colony, Kothrud reported from Symbiosis hospital who was also suffering from hypertension, diabetes and herpes infection. Another 61-year-old female from Ravivar peth reported dead from Sahyadri hospital who was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and IHD. A 72-year-old female from Kalyaninagar reported from Jehangir hospital who was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and hypothyaroidism with renal failure and a 62-year-old male residing at Parvati was reported dead from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. He was suffering from hypertension.

A 58-year-old male was reported dead from YCM hospital, the second reported from rural. He was living in Junnar and was also suffering from acute respiratory failure with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and bilateral pneumonia.