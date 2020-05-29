Sections
Home / Cities / Pune reports 10 deaths and 242 Covid-19 positive cases on Friday

Pune reports 10 deaths and 242 Covid-19 positive cases on Friday

PUNE The city on Friday reported ten deaths and 242 fresh cases of Covid-19 positive infection, taking the count of progressive positive cases to 6,093 and death count in the city to 301, and two...

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:17 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PUNE The city on Friday reported ten deaths and 242 fresh cases of Covid-19 positive infection, taking the count of progressive positive cases to 6,093 and death count in the city to 301, and two deaths from rural Pune. Out of the 2,340 active cases in the city, 166 are in critical condition. The count of those cured and discharged went up to 3,450, out of which 186 were discharged on Friday. Also, 1,179 samples were taken for Covid-19 testing on Friday, taking the count of total samples tested yet in the city to over 47,000.

The ten deaths include five reported from Sassoon General Hospital which include a 56-year-old male residing at Pandavnagar who was also suffering from hypertension. Another 56-year-old male from Ganjpeth who was suffering from diabetes, hypertension, hepatitis and morbid obesity, and 87- year-old male from Ramoshiwadi, Gokhalenagar who was suffering from hepatitis and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and another 68-year-old female residing at Yerawada who was also suffering from hepatitis and pancreatitis. The fifth death reported from the hospital was of a 60-year-old female residing at Shirur and was suffering from diabetes and ischemic heart disease (IHD).

The other deaths include a 72-year-old male from Dahanukar colony, Kothrud reported from Symbiosis hospital who was also suffering from hypertension, diabetes and herpes infection. Another 61-year-old female from Ravivar peth reported dead from Sahyadri hospital who was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and IHD. A 72-year-old female from Kalyaninagar reported from Jehangir hospital who was also suffering from diabetes, hypertension and hypothyaroidism with renal failure and a 62-year-old male residing at Parvati was reported dead from Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital. He was suffering from hypertension.

A 58-year-old male was reported dead from YCM hospital, the second reported from rural. He was living in Junnar and was also suffering from acute respiratory failure with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and bilateral pneumonia.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Must adapt to e-courts: Prasad
May 29, 2020 23:31 IST
Three hospitals sealed in Thane over complaints of not admitting patients
May 29, 2020 23:30 IST
Kids have 56% lower chance of catching infection: Study
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
WHO, 37 nations launch alliance to share tools to tackle Covid-19 pandemic
May 29, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.