Pune reports 10 deaths and 467 Covid-19 positive cases on Tuesday

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondent,

PUNE: Pune recorded 10 deaths and 467 new positive Covid-19 on Tuesday, according to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). A health department official said 272 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals on Tuesday.

The total count of Covid-19 positive patients reached 13,153 and the figure of those cured and discharged is 7,945. A total of 4,680 patients are undergoing treatment at various Covid care centres.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday demanded an increase in the testing capacity and criticised the government for not doing more tests.

Fadnavis was in a city on Tuesday review the Covid-19 situation.



He said, “The infection rate in the city is 18 per cent which is high. The government must need to increase the testing capacity. It will help early detection and treatment of positive patients. There is no need to worry for increasing positive numbers, but the mortality rate should be brought down.”

Fadnavis also pointed out lack of coordination between various ministers and departments regarding handling the Covid-19 situation. The senior BJP leader visited Naidu and Sassoon hospitals and briefed media at teh Council Hall.

