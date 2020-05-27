Pune reports 11 deaths, 106 fresh Covid-19 cases

PUNE Pune reported 11 deaths and 106 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday. This takes the count of progressive positive cases of the infection from the Sars-Cov-2 virus to 5,533 and the death count in the city to 283. One death was reported from Pune rural as well.

A total of 184 were cured and discharged, taking the cured count to 3,059.

Currently there are 2,190 active patients in the city, of which171 are critical.

Of the 11 Covid-19-positive deaths, three were reported from Sassoon hospital, including a 37-year-old male residing at Nana peth who also suffered from diabetes and hypertension; a 75-year-old female residing at Mangalwar peth, who also suffered from hypertension and lactic acidosis; and a 60-year-old female residing at Bhavani peth, who also suffered from diabetes.

Three deaths were reported from the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, including a 55-year-old female residing at Dharma Nagar Janwadi who also suffered from chronic renal failure; a 60-year-old male from Wadrwadi Kushalkar who also suffered from diabetes; and a 66-year-old male residing at Sinhgad road, having no comorbidity.

Other deaths include a 54-year-old male from Market Yard reported dead at Noble hospital, who did not have any comorbidities.

A 90-year-old male from the Kashibai Navale Hospital living at Padmavati, reported dead with no comorbidities.

A 38-year-old female from Inlaks and Budhrani residing at Yerawada, who also suffered from morbid obesity and a 67-year-old female, residing at Yerawada and suffering from diabetes and hypertension, also died.

One death from the rural was area reported from the Kashibai Navale hospital, who also reported the death of a 70-year-old male with acute kidney injury living in Daund.