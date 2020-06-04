Pune reports 11 deaths, 176 positive Covid-19 cases on Thursday

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) authorities have reported 11 deaths and 176 Covid-19 (coronavirus) positive cases under its jurisdiction on Thursday. Also, 157 positive patients got cured and discharged on Thursday.

Ramchandra Hankare, Pune Municipal Corporation health chief, said, “Though the city is seeing an increase in Covid-19 positive cases, the number of positive patients who are getting cured after following the treatment and observing quarantine restrictions, and getting discharged is also rising. And it is definitely a positive sign.”

Though the total positive cases reported in Pune city is 7,275, a total of 4,505 people have been cured and discharged by various hospitals and medical centres. According to the civic administration, the count of coronavirus active cases is 2,399, as of Thursday.

Among the 2,399 active patients, 176 are critical and undergoing treatment at various hospitals. The authorities have also identified their contacts, if any. At least 40 patients had been given ventilator support, said PMC officials.