Pune reports 12 deaths, 143 +ve cases

Pune The city reported 12 deaths and 143 fresh Covid-19 cases as of Tuesday, taking the death toll to 403 and the number of positive cases to 8,205.

Also, 119 people were declared cured and discharged on Monday, taking the count of such cases to 5,304.

Of the 2,498 active cases in Pune, 189 are critical patients.

Two deaths were reported from Sassoon General hospital: a 73-year-old male residing at Navi peth, Parvati, admitted on June 8 and declared dead on June 9; and a 72-year-old male residing at Nagpur chawl in Yerwada, admitted on June 3 and declared dead on June 9.

Four deaths were reported at Deenanath Mageshkar hospital: a 70-year-old male residing at Kothrud, admitted on June 6 and reportedly died on June 8; a 78-year-old male residing at Parvati paytha, admitted on June 7 and died on June 8; a 69-year-old male, residing at Erandwane, Kothrud, admitted on June 2 and died on June 8; a 74-year-old male residing at Sahkar nagar admitted on May 27 and died on June 9.

Four deaths were reported from the Bharati Vidyapeth hospital: a 45-year-old female residing at Bibwewadi, was admitted on June 7 and declared dead the same day. The swab report confirmed the infection late on Monday night. The second death is of a 60-year-old female residing at Parvati darshan, admitted on June 3 and declared dead on Tuesday. The patient had no reported comorbidity.

The third death from the hospital is that of a 65-year -old female residing at Kondhwa, admitted on June 6 and declared dead on Tuesday.

The fourth death is that of a 67-year- old female residing at Kranti Mitra mandal. The patient was admitted on June 2 and declared dead on Tuesday.

A 64-year-old female was reported dead from Poona Hospital, residing at Sadashiv peth. The patient was admitted on June 6 and declared dead on Monday evening.

A 75-year-old male from Parvati who was admitted to KEM on May 31 was declared dead on Monday evening.