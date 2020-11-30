Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Pune reports 522 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

Pune reports 522 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours

Pune:The state health department, on Monday, reported 522 fresh Covid-19 cases with four Covid-related deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.53 lakh...

Updated: Nov 30, 2020, 20:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune:The state health department, on Monday, reported 522 fresh Covid-19 cases with four Covid-related deaths in 24 hours in Pune district.

The district has reported 3.53 lakh Covid-19 cases, of which 3.25 lakh have recovered, and 7,481 is the death toll for Pune district. A total of 19,861 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home isolation.

Pune rural reported 184 new cases taking its final count to 83,718. Two Covid-related deaths puts the death toll at 1,951, according to the state health department.

Pune city reported 179 new cases on Monday taking its total count to 1,80,478 with one Covid-related death on Monday taking the death toll to 4,231.



Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 159 new cases taking its final count to 88,891. One Covid-related death on Monday put its death toll at 1,265.

The recovery rate in the state is 92.39%. Also, 3,837 new cases were reported on Monday taking the total cases to 18.23 lakh.

Currently 5,35,530 people are in home quarantine across the state, with 6,354 in institutional quarantine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP leaders meet again, say govt ready for talks as farmers remain defiant
Nov 30, 2020 20:37 IST
LIVE: Protesting farmers pray near barricades on Guru Nanak Jayanti
Nov 30, 2020 21:16 IST
India giving befitting reply to anti-national forces: PM Modi in Varanasi
Nov 30, 2020 19:17 IST
Withdraw farm laws, says BJP ally in Rajasthan; threatens to quit alliance
Nov 30, 2020 18:07 IST

latest news

Himachal logs 5 deaths, 136 fresh Covid-19 infections
Nov 30, 2020 21:10 IST
Don’t ignore the voices of farmers: Himachal Congress chief Rathore to Centre
Nov 30, 2020 21:08 IST
Those criticising govt should instead visit Covid-19 wards: Himachal health minister
Nov 30, 2020 21:05 IST
Joe Biden formally nominates Janet Yellen as treasury secretary
Nov 30, 2020 21:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.