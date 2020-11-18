Sections
Home / Cities / Pune reports 666 Covid cases, 19 deaths

Pune reports 666 Covid cases, 19 deaths

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:00 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PuneThe state health department reported 666 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and 19 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.43 lakh cases out of which 3.19 lakh have recovered, 7,228 have been reported dead and 16,542 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 339 new cases taking the total count to 176,020 and six deaths taking the death toll to 4,127 while PCMC reported 154 new cases taking the final count to 86,610 and four deaths with 1,204 as death toll. Pune rural reported 173 new cases taking the final count to 80,583 and nine deaths taking the death toll to 1,864, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 6,609 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 16.30 lakh.

The recovery rate in the state is 92.75%. Also, 5,011 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 17.57 lakh.

In addition, 100 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 47,188. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.63%. Out of 9,900,878 laboratory samples, 1,757,520 have been tested positive (17.75%) for Covid-19 until Wednesday. Currently, 750,992 people are in home quarantine and 5,354 people are in institutional quarantine.

