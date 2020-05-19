Pune reports 8 covid deaths

Pune: The city reported 149 positive Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the final count to 3,747.

Eight deaths related to the virus were recorded on Tuesday, taking the Covid-19-related death toll of Pune city to 207.

Of this, Sassoon hospital has reported 111 deaths, and 380 positive cases as of Tuesday evening.

According to the data, for every 18 positive cases reported in the city, one death has been recorded, while in the case of Sassoon, where the maximum number of Covid-19-related deaths have been reported, for every 3.4 positive cases one death has been reported.

The eight recorded deaths include three from Sassoon, including a 64-year-old female from Yerawada who was admitted on May 6 and declared dead on May 19.

The cause of death is reported to be acute respiratory failure due to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and myocarditis, diabetes and hypertension.

Another 65-year-old female who was admitted on May 10, was declared dead on May 19. The person was also suffering from myocarditis, diabetes, hypertension, Ischemic heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

The third death from Sassoon hospital is that of a 50-year-old female from Mangalwar peth who was declared dead on May 19.

The other deaths include a 50-year-old female reported from Naidu hospital, residing at Yerawada. She was declared dead on May 16, but her swab test reports came in on Tuesday confirming the infection.

A 79-year old-male residing at Ganj peth was reported dead from the Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital on Tuesday.

A 67-year-old male resident of Hadapsar was reported dead from Noble hospital, also on Tuesday.

A 72-year-old male resident of Kondhwa was declared dead at Sahyadri hospital.

A 70-year-old male from Kondhwa was declared dead at Sahyadri.

Also, 110 people were discharged after being declared completely cured, taking the count in the city of those discharged to 1,910. Of the 1,630 active cases in the city, 156 are critical patients.

As of Tuesday, 33,795 samples have been tested, of which 3,747 cases have returned positive.