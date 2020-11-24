Sections
Home / Cities / Pune reports 828 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 23:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The state health department reported over 828 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and seven deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.47 lakh Covid cases of which 3.22 lakh have recovered, 7,331 have been reported dead and 17,820 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 417 new cases taking the total count to 178,118 and two deaths taking the death toll to 4,169, while PCMC reported 179 new cases taking the final count to 87,662 and two deaths with 1,244 as death toll. Pune rural reported 232 new cases taking the final count to 82,009 and three deaths taking the death toll to 1,885, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 4,086 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 16.58 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.69%. Also, 5,439 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 17.89 lakh.

In addition, 30 Covid19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 47,700. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.61%. Out of 10,366,579 laboratory samples, 1,789,800 have been tested positive (17.27%) for Covid until Tuesday. Currently, 536,649 people are in home quarantine and 6,221 people are in institutional quarantine.

