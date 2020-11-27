Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Pune reports 897 new Covid cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

Pune reports 897 new Covid cases, 9 deaths in 24 hours

Pune: The state health department reported over 897 Covid-19 cases on Friday and nine deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.50 lakh Covid cases of which...

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 21:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Pune: The state health department reported over 897 Covid-19 cases on Friday and nine deaths in 24 hours in Pune district. The district has reported 3.50 lakh Covid cases of which 3.23 lakh have recovered, 7,356 have been reported dead and 19,379 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or are in home isolation.

Pune city reported 406 new cases taking the total count to 179,385 and two deaths taking the death toll to 4,176, while PCMC reported 229 new cases taking the final count to 88,347 and one death with 1,249 as death toll.

Pune rural reported 262 new cases taking the final count to 82,957 and six deaths taking the death toll to 1,897, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 4,089 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 16.72 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.64%. Also, 6,185 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 18.08 lakh.

In addition, 85 Covid deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 47,954. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.59%. Out of 10,635,600 laboratory samples, 1,808,550 have been tested positive (17%) for Covid-19 until Friday. Currently, 528,395 people are in home quarantine and 7,248 people are in institutional quarantine.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Be serious. Don’t take it lightly’: Covid survivor Nitin Gadkari’s advice
Nov 27, 2020 21:44 IST
India’s GDP in September quarter contracts 7.5%: Govt data
Nov 27, 2020 18:17 IST
PM Modi, Boris Johnson discuss ‘ambitious roadmap’ for India-UK ties in next decade
Nov 27, 2020 21:22 IST
Sushil Modi is BJP’s Rajya Sabha choice for Ram Vilas Paswan seat
Nov 27, 2020 21:18 IST

latest news

Odisha IFS officer who took 20 chartered flights during lockdown arrested
Nov 27, 2020 21:45 IST
My mother thinks I am the best: Maradona the boy genius
Nov 27, 2020 21:32 IST
Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor drop first wedding pictures
Nov 27, 2020 21:32 IST
Who is the Iranian scientist killed in Tehran?
Nov 27, 2020 21:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.