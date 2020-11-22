Sections
Pune reports 913 fresh Covid cases, 12 deaths

Updated: Nov 22, 2020, 00:38 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune:The state health department reported over 913 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday and 12 deaths in 24 hours in Pune district.

The district has reported 3.45 lakh Covid-19 cases of which 3.21 lakh have recovered, 7,311 have been reported dead and 17,048 are active cases undergoing treatment in hospitals or in home-isolation.

Pune city reported 456 new cases taking the total count to 1, 77,164 and eight deaths taking the death toll to 4,157 while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 185 new cases taking the final count to 87,127 and one death with 1,242 as the death toll.

Pune rural reported 272 new cases taking the final count to 81,372 and three deaths taking the death toll to 1,879, according to the state health department.

The state health department reported that 4,088 patients were discharged on Saturday taking the final count to over 16.44 lakh. The recovery rate in the state is 92.82 per cent. Also, 5,760 new cases in the state were reported on Monday taking the total to over 17.74 lakh.

In addition, 62 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state taking the death toll to 47,578. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.62 per cent. Of the 1,01,20,470 laboratory samples, 17,74,455 have been tested positive (17.53%) for Covid-19 until today. Currently 5,22,819 people are in home quarantine and 4,569 people are in institutional quarantine.

