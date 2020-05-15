Pune reports five more deaths, count touches 174

Sections
Updated: May 15, 2020 22:25 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

PUNE The city reported five deaths due to Covid-19 (coronavirus) on Friday, taking the count in Pune city to 174. In addition, 106 fresh cases were reported within 24 hours taking the total cases to 3,093 in the city. The number of critical patients rose from 70 as of May 9 to 132 on Friday (May 15), nearly doubling up in a week’s time. At least 144 patients were discharged after being declared completely cured, taking the count to 1,630.

The number of critical patients has been on a rise since May 9 with more patients needing oxygen support. Of the 132 critical patients, 33 were on ventilator as of Friday, and 99 serious patients on oxygen therapy.

The five deceased are all senior citizens above 60 years of age, except a 39-year-old male residing at Ghorpadi peth who was reported dead at YCM hospital. The person was admitted on May 12 at the hospital and declared dead on May 15 at 12:45 am. The person was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) infection, sepsis with septic shock and diabetes.

The other four deaths include two from YCM hospital, a 60-year-old female from Kamrajnagar, Yerawada, who was declared dead on May 15 and suffered from bilateral pneumonia with ARDS and hypertension and another 80-year-old male from Laxminagar, Yerawada who was suffering from acute kidney injury with coagulopathy (bleeding disorder) and bronchial asthma.



A 75-year-old female residing at Nagpure chawl, Yerawada was reported dead from Sassoon General hospital. The person was admitted at May 2 and declared dead on May 15. She was suffering from myocarditis, acute kidney injury, hypertension and diabetes.

A 64-year-old male was reported dead from Noble hospital residing at Phursungi, Hadapsar, and was admitted on May 5 and declared dead on May 15. The person also suffered from diabetes and hypertension.

