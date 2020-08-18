Sections
Home / Cities / Pune reports more positives than discharges

Pune reports more positives than discharges

Pune: The city reports more positives than discharges which have led to a rise in the number of active cases too. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,224 positives...

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 21:40 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune: The city reports more positives than discharges which have led to a rise in the number of active cases too. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,224 positives which took the progressive positive count to 76,157. Also, 29 deaths were reported which took the death toll to 1,814 and 1,168 people were discharged taking the count of such people to 59,874.

The state health department reported 1,267 fresh positives which took the progressive positives to 81,674 and 54 deaths which took the death toll 2,131. Also 5,947 tests were conducted in 24 hours which took the total count to 370,391.

According to PMC, the number of active cases went up to 14,469 out of which 760 are in critical condition with 463 on ventilator while 297 in ICU without ventilator. Also 2,472 are undergoing oxygen treatment.

Details of the deaths reported include six from Sassoon General hospital (SGH), four from Sahyadri hospital (Karve road), three each from Aura hospital, Bharati hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), two death each from Noble hospital, Naidu hospital and Kashibai Navale hospital and one death each from Poona hospital, KEM, Inamdar hospital and Pune Adventist hospital.



Also, 12 deaths were reported of those residing outside PMC limits, but from city hospitals, including two from DMH and one death each from Vishwaraj hospital, Pune Adventist hospital, SGH, Aura hospital, Sahyadri hospital (Karve road), AIMS hospital, Jupiter hospital and KEM hospital.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ludhiana records 266 new Covid-19 cases, 8 more deaths
Aug 18, 2020 21:42 IST
On mission Dhaka, foreign secretary hands over PM Modi’s message to Sheikh Hasina
Aug 18, 2020 21:42 IST
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally past 6.15 L-mark; CM asks people to avoid crowding during Ganeshotsav
Aug 18, 2020 21:40 IST
Art therapy: Crayons, paintbrushes and blank paper are all you need to heal
Aug 18, 2020 21:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.