Pune reports more positives than discharges

Pune: The city reports more positives than discharges which have led to a rise in the number of active cases too. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 1,224 positives which took the progressive positive count to 76,157. Also, 29 deaths were reported which took the death toll to 1,814 and 1,168 people were discharged taking the count of such people to 59,874.

The state health department reported 1,267 fresh positives which took the progressive positives to 81,674 and 54 deaths which took the death toll 2,131. Also 5,947 tests were conducted in 24 hours which took the total count to 370,391.

According to PMC, the number of active cases went up to 14,469 out of which 760 are in critical condition with 463 on ventilator while 297 in ICU without ventilator. Also 2,472 are undergoing oxygen treatment.

Details of the deaths reported include six from Sassoon General hospital (SGH), four from Sahyadri hospital (Karve road), three each from Aura hospital, Bharati hospital, Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital (DMH), two death each from Noble hospital, Naidu hospital and Kashibai Navale hospital and one death each from Poona hospital, KEM, Inamdar hospital and Pune Adventist hospital.

Also, 12 deaths were reported of those residing outside PMC limits, but from city hospitals, including two from DMH and one death each from Vishwaraj hospital, Pune Adventist hospital, SGH, Aura hospital, Sahyadri hospital (Karve road), AIMS hospital, Jupiter hospital and KEM hospital.