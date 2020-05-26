Sections
Home / Cities / Pune reports nine deaths, 246 Covid-19 fresh cases

Pune reports nine deaths, 246 Covid-19 fresh cases

Pune: The city reported nine deaths due to Covid-19 and 246 fresh cases of the infection in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction. The total count of progressive positive patients went up to...

Updated: May 26, 2020 22:04 IST

By Steffy Thevar,

Pune: The city reported nine deaths due to Covid-19 and 246 fresh cases of the infection in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction. The total count of progressive positive patients went up to 5,427 in the city while the number of deaths due to the virus went up to 273.

In addition, 140 patients were discharged on Tuesday taking the count of those cured and discharged to 2,875 patients. Out of the 2,279 active cases as of Tuesday, 176 are critical patients.

Out of the nine deaths, four were reported from Sassoon General Hospital. The four deaths include 30-year-old female from Yerawada, 76- year-old male from Nana peth, 48-year-old female from Camp and 67-year-old female from Hadapsar.

The other deaths include 52-year-old male residing at Hadapsar reported dead from Yash hospital, a 41-year-old male from Yerawada reported dead at Ruby Hall Clinic, 48-year-old male from Nana peth reported dead at Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, 82-year-old male from Parvati reported from Poona Hospital and 52-year-old female from Hadapsar reported from Sahyadri.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jamaat organisers wilfully violated norms: Police tells HC
May 26, 2020 23:17 IST
Bike robber nabbed in police encounter in Jarcha
May 26, 2020 23:17 IST
Two liquor vends in Noida sealed for overcharging customers
May 26, 2020 23:16 IST
After more than a week, Delhi records less than 500 cases
May 26, 2020 23:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.