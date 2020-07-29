Pune’s profound deaf student scores 93.6% in SSC, full marks in Sanskrit

Sections
Updated: Jul 29, 2020 20:11 IST

By Prachi Bari,

Pune: The beaming Omprakash Babar wants to pursue Computer Engineering and he is all excited after scoring 93.6% in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination as a profound deaf student. Babar secured 100 in Sanskrit and 98 in Mathematics.

The 15-year-old student of Samaratha Madhyamik School, Keshavnagar, Chinchwad, was born with a hearing deficiency.

“We discovered his inability to hear when he was three years old. I bought him a hearing aid when he turned four and began speech therapy at More hospital, which has NGO Cochlea Pune for Hearing and Speech centre, for two years,” said Sonika Babar, Omprakash’s mother.

Looking at his fast improvement, his mother enrolled him in a normal school, after his training in Swaranad in Kothurd where he was trained with speech therapy and other methods for almost a year.



“He loves to read and study new things and is always with books, so much so that I have to push him out of the house to play or do something to relax his mind,” said Sonika, who is also a special education teacher at Swaranad.

“I want to be a computer engineer and love Science and Maths. I would revise and solve papers every day in preparation for the SSC exams. I was confident of getting over 90 per cent and am very happy with my result,” said Omprakash.

